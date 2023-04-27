Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 60,233 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

