Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 9,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 1,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 507,756 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Accretion Acquisition by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accretion Acquisition by 1,162.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the third quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.