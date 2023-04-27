Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of ACRDF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,363. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

