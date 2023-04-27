Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,127,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,908. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

