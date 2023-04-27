AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 69,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

