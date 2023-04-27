Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Trading Down 44.8%

Shares of Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) were down 44.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

