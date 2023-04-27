Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.07. 859,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,556. The company has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average of $344.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.