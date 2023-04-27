Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile



Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

