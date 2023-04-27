AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 4,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QPX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

