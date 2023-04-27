Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 3.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,286. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

