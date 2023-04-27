Agilis Partners LLC Purchases 3,667 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Agilis Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.56. 1,539,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,715. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $109.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

