Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Lifted by Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 100.0% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $109,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 681,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,816. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

