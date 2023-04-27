AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAGIY traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,808. AIA Group has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $47.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

