AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,088,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AiAdvertising stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. AiAdvertising has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

