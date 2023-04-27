Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKZOY. ING Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY stock remained flat at $27.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,843. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 125.35%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.