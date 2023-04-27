Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 152.3% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,300 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the March 31st total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,963.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

