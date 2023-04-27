AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 284,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.