Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.