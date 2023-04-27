Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %
GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.