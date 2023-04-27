Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

