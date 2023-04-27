Amarillo National Bank Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. 1,099,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,115. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

