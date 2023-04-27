Amarillo National Bank Invests $211,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,211. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.