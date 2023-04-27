Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,833. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.