Amarillo National Bank Sells 532 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up 1.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIVG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.