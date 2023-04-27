Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Amdocs by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.