American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 48,033,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,831,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.48.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

