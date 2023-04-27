American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 153.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT opened at $17.89 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

