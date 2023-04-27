American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 293,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

