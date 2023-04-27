American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 8%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16. 1,126,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,290,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

American Well Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,700 shares of company stock worth $572,486. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

