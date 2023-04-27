Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.60-18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-27.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.74 billion.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

