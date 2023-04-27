AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS AMMPF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,878. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.21.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

