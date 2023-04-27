Analog Century Management LP Sells 7,150 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 6.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,798,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $14.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.40. 441,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,596. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

