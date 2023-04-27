Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00.

4/25/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/5/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Range Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00.

3/7/2023 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 4,431,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

