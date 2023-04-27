Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Price Target at C$49.43

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Methanex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$58.60 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$39.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.44.

About Methanex

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.5995475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

