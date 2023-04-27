Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 321.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF stock remained flat at $70.58 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.