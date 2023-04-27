Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 321.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Andritz Stock Performance
ADRZF stock remained flat at $70.58 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.
Andritz Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andritz (ADRZF)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.