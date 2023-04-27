Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.71. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

