Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 13.1 %

APLT opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

