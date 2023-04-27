Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.25), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.84. 561,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

