Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 464,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,458. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

