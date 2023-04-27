Ardelyx (ARDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 516,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $951.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,335,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 714,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

