Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

ARDX stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

