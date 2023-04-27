Ardor Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $89.01 million and $2.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.