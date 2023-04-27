Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,085 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,972,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GitLab by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

GTLB stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

