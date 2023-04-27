Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,250,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

