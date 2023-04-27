Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,839,436,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

