Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,045,695,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 128,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V stock opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

