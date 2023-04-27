Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 304.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,278,224,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.70 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.