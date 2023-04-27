Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,241,075,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

