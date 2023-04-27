Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,410,610,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after acquiring an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $304.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.83. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

