Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,719,316,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

