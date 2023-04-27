Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,634 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,299,790,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

